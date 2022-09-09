San Diego Loyal’s Landon Donovan named to Soccer Hall of Fame ballot

Donovan is one of five players selected to the final ballot in their first year of eligibility.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Loyal’s Manager, Landon Donovan has been named to the final ballot of the National Hall of Fame election class of 2023.

Donovan joins a list of 20 former players who were part of Major League Soccer or the U.S. Men’s National Team during their careers. Donovan is one of five players selected to the final ballot in their first year of eligibility.

"It's an honor to be included in this list of terrific players and great people," Donovan said. "It means a lot to be a part of history and it would be very special to me and my family to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame."

The Hall of Fame Voting Committees will meet over the next several weeks and then vote to select a maximum of six new members along with one builder.

The 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday May 6.

Donovan is in his third season as the SD Loyal Manager. He led the club to the USL Championship postseason last year. He has led his team to second place in the Western conference standings this season with a club record 52 points and is vying for a consecutive playoff appearance with six regular season matches remaining.

Landon Donovan is considered one of the best players to ever step on the pitch in MLS and for U.S. Soccer. During his 19-year professional career, Donovan’s accomplishments span both his time domestically and internationally. In total, he played for six professional teams covering three leagues: Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Bayern Munich (Bundesliga); Everton (Premier League); San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy (Major League Soccer); Club León (Liga MX). He played in six MLS Cups, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and earned two MLS Supporters’ Shields.

Donovan’s contributions to the U.S. Men’s National Team continues to dominate the record books. He leads the U.S. men in goals (57) and assists (58), is second in appearances (157) and is the only American player to surpass both 50 goals and 50 assists in his career. He was the fastest American to earn 100 caps and played for the U.S. in three FIFA World Cups.