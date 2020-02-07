SD Loyal announces July 11 as return to play date, game to be televised on The CW San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The USL Championship announced Thursday the opening weekend of matches that will kick off the league’s resumption of the 2020 season. First-year side San Diego Loyal SC (SD Loyal) and Head Coach Landon Donovan will travel to play defending USL Championship title-holder Real Monarchs SLC at Zions Bank Stadium in Utah on Saturday, July 11.

The match will air on the CW San Diego at 1 p.m.



“We couldn't be more excited to finally step on the field again and play,” said EVP of Soccer Operations and First Team Manager, Landon Donovan. “Our players have worked incredibly hard for this moment and we couldn't ask for a better first opponent than the defending USL champs. It will be a great day for San Diego and all SD Loyal fans.”



The USL is expected to release a full schedule of games in the coming days.