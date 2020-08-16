SD Loyal loses road match 2-0 against Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday's game marked the second road match since the league's restart. SD Loyal will next host Reno 1868 FC Saturday, Aug. 22 at USD Torero Stadium.

SAN DIEGO — After several match postponements, the San Diego Loyal SC kicked off a road match Saturday night at Casino Arizona Field against Phoenix Rising FC. Their opponents scored a goal in each half of the match while SD Loyal was unable to score any with the score ending in a 2-0 win for Phoenix Rising.

Junior Flemmings and Darnell King scored for the home side during the match played in 100-degree heat.

SD Loyal's game was looking up when Tumi Moshobane headed in a Jack Metcalf corner kick. But the goal was disallowed as Carlos Alvarez was whistled for obstructing the goalkeeper on the play.

Saturday's game marked the second road match since the league's restart. SD Loyal faced Real Monarchs SLC on July 11.

The team also made trips to Carson, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada in the past month but both matches were postponed when members from the opposing teams tested positive for COVID-19.