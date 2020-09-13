SD Loyal hosts Orange County SC on Sunday

Watch the match live on The CW San Diego at 7 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Loyal SC will host Orange County SC for the second time this season on Sunday in a crucial Group B match with possible playoff implications. The game starts at 7 p.m. at the University of San Diego Torero Stadium.

Earlier this week, SD Loyal beat LA Galaxy II 3-0 as they make a run for a possible playoff spot.

Sunday will be the first time that newcomers Alejandro Guido and Rubio Rubin will get to play at home since signing with the team.

SD Loyal comes in as the fourth-place team in the standings with a 4-4-4 record and 16 points, behind LA Galaxy II and Orange County SC (5-3-3, 18 points). Loyal and Orange County need points to remain in the USL Championship playoff hunt.

SD Loyal and Orange County tied when they last met Aug. 29

Orange County SC is coming off a loss against the Sacramento Republic earlier this week.

Watch the SD Loyal take on Orange County SC on Sunday by tuning into The CW San Diego at 7 p.m.

The Loyal will next take on Phoenix Rising on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at home.