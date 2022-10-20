San Diego Loyal prepare for its first home playoff match Sunday, Oct. 23 on the CW

The Loyal square off against the Oakland Roots on October 23 at 7 p.m. at University of San Diego's Torrero Stadium.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Loyal are gearing up for the club's first home playoff game since the team was launched in 2019.

On the other side of the pitch will be the Oakland Roots.

The SD Loyal clinched the home playoff match by finishing second place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings.

If you're not lucky enough to make this Sunday's historic game at the University of San Diego's Torrero Stadium at 7 pm, fans can catch the game live on the CW San Diego.

The Loyal made the playoffs as the second seed in the United Soccer League's Western Conference with a club record 18 wins, 10 losses and six draws. The team had the fourth-best record in the league. The team finished with 68 goals scored the season, the second most in the United Soccer League.

On Sunday they are pitted against the Oakland Roots which finished as the seventh seed with 11 wins, 13 draws, and 10 losses.

According to the San Diego Loyal, as of Thursday, tickets to Sunday's game are now SOLD OUT!

