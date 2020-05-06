San Diego Loyal set to resume their inaugural season in July

SAN DIEGO — The Board of Governors of soccer's Division II USL Championship, which includes SD Loyal, voted Friday in favor of returning to play for the 2020 season, with a provisional start date set for July 11.



The league announced its return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines. League officials remain "in regular dialogue with the USL Players Association on all matters concerning player health and wellness protocols and looks forward to continuing those discussions."



An announcement on the competition format, scheduling, broadcasting will be made available in the coming weeks.



"Today's announcement feels good, and I'm ecstatic for our club, coaches, players and fans," SD Loyal president Warren Smith said. "We're beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel and I look forward to days like our sold-out March 7 inaugural match."



SD Loyal was 1-0-1 in its inaugural season when play was suspended in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.