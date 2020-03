SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the 2020 SD Loyal broadcast schedule for the season. The CW San Diego will air 21 of their games. Please note that times are subject to change.

For tickets, visit www.sdloyal.com.





3/7/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs Las Vegas Lights FC

ESPNews (National)

3/11/20 Wed. 7:00 PM

Away vs Tacoma Defiance

ESPN+ Only

3/14/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

CW/Azteca

3/21/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Away vs Orange County SC

CW/Azteca

3/28/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs Xolos de Tijuana

N/A





4/4/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs Real Monarchs SLC

CW/Azteca

4/11/20 Sat. 7:30 PM

Away vs Phoenix Rising FC

CW/Azteca

4/18/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs Austin Bold FC

CW/Azteca

4/26/20 Sun. 12:00 PM

Away vs Portland Timbers 2

ESPN+ Only





5/2/20 Sat. 7:30 PM

Away vs Sacramento Republic FC

CW/Azteca

5/9/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

CW/Azteca

5/14/20 Thu. 6:00 PM

Away vs El Paso Locomotive FC

ESPN+ Only

5/23/20 Sat. 5:30 PM

Away vs San Antonio FC

CW/Azteca

5/31/20 Sun. 5:00 PM

Home vs LA Galaxy II

CW/Azteca





6/6/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs Tulsa FC

CW/Azteca

6/13/20 Sat. 5:00 PM

Away vs OKC Energy FC

ESPN+ Only

6/20/20 Sat. 5:00 PM

Away vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

FC ESPN+ Only

6/24/20 Wed. 7:00 PM

Home vs Phoenix Rising FC

ESPN+ Only

6/27/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs Reno 1868 FC

CW/Azteca





7/3/20 Fri. 7:30 PM

Home vs Portland Timbers 2

ESPN+ Only

7/11/20 Sat. 5:00 PM

Away vs Tulsa FC

ESPN+ Only

7/18/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs San Antonio FC

CW/Azteca

7/25/20 Sat. 12:00 PM

Away vs Real Monarchs SLC

CW/Azteca





8/8/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs OKC Energy FC

CW/Azteca

8/12/20 Wed. 7:00 PM

Home vs El Paso Locomotive FC

ESPN2 (National)

8/15/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs Sacramento Republic FC

CW/Azteca

8/22/20 Sat. 7:30 PM

Away vs Las Vegas Lights FC

CW/Azteca

8/29/20 Sat. 5:30 PM

Away vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

ESPN+ Only





9/5/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Home vs New Mexico United

CW/Azteca

9/13/20 Sun. 3:00 PM

Home vs Tacoma Defiance

CW/Azteca

9/19/20 Sat. 6:30 PM

Away vs Reno 1868 FC

ESPN+ Only

9/23/20 Wed. 5:30 PM

Away vs Austin Bold FC

ESPN+ Only





10/4/20 Sun. 3:00 PM

Home vs Orange County SC

CW/Azteca

10/10/20 Sat. 6:30 PM

Away vs New Mexico United

CW/Azteca

10/17/20 Sat. 7:00 PM

Away vs LA Galaxy II

CW/Azteca

On Thursday, the team was at the KFMB studios to celebrate the partnership.

Check out some photos below.