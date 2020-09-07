SD Loyal unveils new ‘Black Lives Matter’ jerseys

Starting July 11 and continuing for the next two seasons, players will wear the alternate jerseys at various matches to continue to raise awareness around the importance of inclusivity and diversity in the community.



“Loyal is more than just our name – it’s our mantra,” said President of SD Loyal, Warren Smith. “The Loyal in our name is symbolic of the diversity in our community, and now more than ever we stand by this. It’s time to show our loyalty and stand together in the fight against racism and put an end to the violence fueled by hatred against our black community.”



The alternate jerseys will be a full black kit with a dark teal accent with ‘Black Lives Matter” across the nameplate on all players. The phrase “Together San Diego” will run down the side of each player's jersey.