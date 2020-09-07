SD Loyal unveils new ‘Black Lives Matter’ jerseys

SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, the SD Loyal announced its newest initiative in the continued fight against racism and injustice. The team announced it will wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ alternate jerseys.
Starting July 11 and continuing for the next two seasons, players will wear the alternate jerseys at various matches to continue to raise awareness around the importance of inclusivity and diversity in the community.
“Loyal is more than just our name – it’s our mantra,” said President of SD Loyal, Warren Smith. “The Loyal in our name is symbolic of the diversity in our community, and now more than ever we stand by this. It’s time to show our loyalty and stand together in the fight against racism and put an end to the violence fueled by hatred against our black community.”
The alternate jerseys will be a full black kit with a dark teal accent with ‘Black Lives Matter” across the nameplate on all players. The phrase “Together San Diego” will run down the side of each player's jersey.
At the end of the season, the player worn jerseys will be auctioned off to fans with the profits going toward the Association of African American Educators of San Diego.
“As a professional sport team, we have a duty to use our voices in a productive, meaningful way to benefit our communities,” said EVP of Soccer Operations and First Team Manager Landon Donovan. “We will not be silent about racial injustice and encourage our fans and community to join us in taking a stand.”
RELATED: SD Loyal announces July 11 as return to play date, game to be televised on The CW San Diego