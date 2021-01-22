SD Loyal presents $10,000 check to Association of African American Educators

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Loyal SC announced Friday it has raised $10,000 for The Association of African American Educators, an organization that advocates for equity in education within the ethnically diverse pupil population of San Diego County.



Funds were raised with the help of the community through the game-worn "Black Lives Matter" jersey auction and percentage of sales from specific items at the team store.



Team representatives presented a check to the AAAE this week as well as unveiling new items to their lifestyle apparel collection, "Together San Diego." The collection, made up of a track jacket, scarf and two face masks, will continue to raise funds for social justice groups.



"We, as a club that stands for diversity and the word `Loyal,' have a responsibility to use our voice and put words into action to ensure our community is heard and supported," said Andrew Vassiliadis, club chairman. "We couldn't have picked a better organization to partner with during our inaugural season and with our new line, `Together San Diego,' fans can literally wear their pride on their chest and show we stand together."



The funds raised for AAAE are intended to help promote increased understanding and valuing of Black history and culture. The organization also helps interpret to the broader community the needs and desires of that community as they relate to educational matters and the goals and policies related to students of African descent of the greater San Diego County school districts.



"The Association of African American Educations is very thankful and grateful for this donation, but even more so for our partnership with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club," said Tamara Muhammad, AAAE director of communications and media. "Your dedication and support of educators and students is unmatched. As we navigate through this chaotic time in our nation's history, it gives us great pleasure to say we have community partners such as SD Loyal to help us with our work towards equity in education."