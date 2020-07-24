SD Loyal hosting Las Vegas Lights FC at Torero Stadium

The match will kick-off at 7 p.m. on July 25 and can be watched locally on The CW San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — The SD Loyal and Head Coach Landon Donovan will hosts the Las Vegas Lights FC at Torero Stadium for the second time on Saturday. The two teams went toe-to-toe in front of a sold-out crowd on March 7 during SD Loyal’s inaugural match. The season opener ended in a 1-1 tie, as both goals came in the first half, before COVID brought everything to a halt.

The game comes after the Loyal dropped their last match 1-0 to the LA Galaxy II. SD Loyal coach Landon Donovan was blunt. He said he wasn’t happy with his team’s performance. “This is going to take a process,” Donovan said of losing his first match as a coach. “This is still a new team. A lot of these guys have not played a lot of minutes together, so, they are still learning each other. We’ll get there. It’s just a process and the results are going to happen.”

SD Loyal comes into Saturday’s match with a 2-1-1 record and seven points in the Group B standings. This is the third home match for SD Loyal this season and its second against Las Vegas Lights FC.

The Las Vegas side hasn’t played a match since that night in March. This is its return to play match since the stoppage of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Las Vegas Lights FC (0-0-1, 1 point) comes in with a new coach. Frank Yallop replaced Eric Wynalda in June.

The match will kick-off at 7 p.m. on July 25 and can be watched locally on The CW San Diego.