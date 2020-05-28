SD Loyal raises $75K for Rady Children’s Hospital

The money will be doubled by The Conrad Prebys Foundation COVID-19 Response Challenge.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Loyal SC (SD Loyal) on Wednesday announced that, along with help of fans and the community, the team raised $75,000 for The Conrad Prebys Foundation COVID-19 Response Challenge.

The Conrad Foundation will match the proceeds raised, bringing the total to $150,000 in support of Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego’s COVID-19 efforts.

“We are proud to see the outpouring of support from our fans and the community who along with our team, stepped up during this unprecedented time to raise funds for Rady Children’s as they continue to be a leader on the forefront of childhood healthcare,” said Warren Smith, president of SD Loyal.



Donations from the multi-week virtual fundraising effort will help fund the health system’s ability to create critically needed 3D-printed nasal swabs, protective face shields and other in-demand materials, and bolster its investment in protecting frontline care providers, patients and families while fighting the effects of COVID-19.



“San Diego is such a special community,” said Stephen Jennings, senior vice president and executive director of the Hospital’s foundation.

Several challenge teams, each led by an SD Loyal captain, embarked on social media-fueled challenges—while staying safe at home—to raise money in lieu of the Dream Big Walk, which was put on hold by the COVID-19 outbreak.