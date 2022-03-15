SD Loyal teams up with YMCA to grow the love of soccer in San Diego

The partnership includes opportunities for volunteer YMCA coaches to gain insight from the Loyal as well as player appearances and wellness collaborations.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Loyal and YMCA announced a partnership on Tuesday morning that will promote youth fitness and health equity. During a press conference, the two organizations announced the partnership that they hope spurs more young people to play soccer in San Diego.

Young athletes who are part of the program will not only get an SD Loyal jersey, but they will also have enhanced opportunities to collaborate with the professional soccer team.

CBS 8 talked with US Olympian and FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion Shannon MacMillan about the impact this partnership will have. “This is more than just throwing a Rady Children’s logo and Loyal logo on a jersey. This is about making a commitment. Not only to these guys, but to everybody else who walks through the thresholds of the YMCA. This is about making a commitment to them to teach them about their health and wellbeing and how important it is to be active and healthy. Especially as we roll out of the pandemic,” said MacMillan

MacMillan grew up playing soccer in Escondido and is currently the Vice President for the SD Loyal.

The partnership will include opportunities for volunteer YMCA coaches to gain insight from the Loyal as well as player appearances and wellness collaborations with Rady Children’s Hospital who will focus on the mental health and wellness of the young athletes.

For parents wanting to sign their kids up for the spring season, registration is still open. The season begins on April 9.

Youth soccer begins at age six and is held at various YMCA locations across San Diego County.

As part of the partnership no family will be turned away because they can’t afford to play.

To sign up your child, click here.