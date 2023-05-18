San Diego will join Major League Soccer as the 30th team

The announcement of the next expansion MLS team was made from San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium, which will host the team beginning in 2025.

SAN DIEGO — The growth of professional soccer in San Diego was revealed Thursday morning when Major League Soccer announced during a news conference at Snapdragon Stadium that an MLS team will be coming to the city.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber, British- Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour and Cody Martinez, chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation joined San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria during the official announcement.

Mansour, senior treasurer for the United Kingdom's Conservative Party, will back the newest MLS expansion team with $500 million in partnership with the Sycuan tribe.

Another big name in San Diego sports will also join the ownership group. San Diego Padres star, Manny Machado spoke about how excited he is to be part of this new team joining San Diego.

The new team will play in Snapdragon Stadium in 2025, a year before the United States will join Mexico and Canada in hosting the 2026 World Cup.

The team name has not been announced yet.

Major League Soccer had passed over San Diego in previous expansions, but this time things are different.

San Diego Wave FC has proven soccer can work here. The women’s team packs Snapdragon Stadium for every match. “We're selling out crowds,” Defender Kaleigh Riehl said. “We have the best fan base, and I think that's evident now, and I think they've seen that, and so - I mean, there's no better market for a team.”

The San Diego Wave, which began play in the National Women's Soccer League in 2022, also plays in Snapdragon Stadium and set a league single-game attendance record of 32,000 against Angel City FC last September.

And the women's team welcomes the men. They know it’s great for the city as a whole. “I see the youth game here in San Diego, and it's booming,” Wave FC Head Coach Casey Stoney said. “So having male and female role models on your doorstep playing the professional game can only be good.”