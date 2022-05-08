San Diego Wave win home opener, Alex Morgan scores 4 goals

San Diego Wave Fútbol Club shutout NJ/NY Gotham FC in front of 5,000 energetic fans at Torero Stadium on Saturday night.

SAN DIEGO — Alex Morgan tied a league record with four goals as the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club defeated NJ/NY Gotham FC, 3-0, Saturday evening in its first National Women's Soccer League regular-season home game.

Kailen Sheridan made four saves for her second consecutive shutout. Wave FC (2-0-0) led 31-8 in shots, including a 17-2 advantage in the first half, and 9-4 in shots on goal at Torero Stadium.

Morgan scored on penalty kicks one minute into stoppage time in the first half and in the 66th minute. Morgan stole the ball from McCall Zerboni, then put a left-footed shot from about 7 yards out past goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris into the center of the net in the 70th minute.

Morgan intercepted an attempt by defender Caprice Dydasco to clear the ball back to Harris about 15 yards from the goal, dribbled to the net, then put a 7-yard shot past Harris into the center of the net one minute into stoppage time in the second half.

Wave FC was awarded the first penalty kick when forward Ifeoma Onumonu was called for a hand ball in the penalty area and the second when Zerboni was called for fouling Amirah Ali in the penalty area.

Sam Kerr became the first NWSL player to score four goals in a game when she accomplished the feat in 2017 for Sky Blue FC, which changed its name to NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2021. Kristen Hamilton became the second on July 5, 2019, in the North Carolina Courage's 5-2 victory over the Houston Dash. The league began play in 2013.

Harris made four saves for NJ/NY Gotham FC (1-1-0). Harris and Morgan were teammates on the 2015 and 2019 U.S. teams that won the FIFA Women's World Cup.