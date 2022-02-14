Europe's biggest club soccer competition | The Champions League airs on CBS 8

Starting Tuesday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m., CBS 8 will begin airing Europe's biggest club soccer competition - The Champions League.

What is the UEFA Champions League?

The UEFA Champions League is a tournament like no other in the world. It touts the biggest stars, the biggest teams, hordes of fans packed into legendary stadiums, all fighting for the coveted Champions League Trophy. Dazzling skill, last-minute winners and heart-breaking defeats are just a given with the amount of talent on display. The Champion’s League is more than a tournament, it’s a billion dollar competition pitting Europe’s most elite clubs on the pitch, to find the best team on the continent.





Who has a professional soccer league?

As we know, Europe is football crazy, and the sport is growing rapidly stateside too. Almost every country on the continent has a professional soccer league. From the Premier League in England to A Lyga in Romania. The Champions League final is the most watched annual sporting final in the entire world with an estimated 180 million people tuning in.

How does this epic tournament work?

To qualify for the Champions League, you have to of course be a champion. But it’s a bit more complicated. First of all, it’s a competition not really a league. Now the three best UEFA ranked leagues in the world - The Premier League in England, La Liga in Spain and the Bundesliga in Germany send the top four teams to the competition. But as you move down to the lower ranked UEFA countries, they send fewer qualified teams to the competition.

After the teams, comes the format

So we’ve got our teams. Let’s break down the format: 32 teams broken up into eight groups of four play in a round robin style tournament where they play each other twice home and away. The top two teams in the groups move on into a bracket style knockout tournament into a round of 16.





Where we stand now

And so this is where we are now - round of 16 winners go onto the quarter finals, which go onto the semifinals and so on to the huge final match, being played on May 28 in Saint Petersburg in Russia.

First up we’ve got two of the biggest clubs in Europe with France’s powerhouse champions in PSG, playing the competition's most successful team in Spain’s Real Madrid. Some of the biggest stars will be on display from Messi to Neymar to Benzema, and so it’ll sure to be an opening round instant classic.



