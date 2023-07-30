Stedman Graham hosts Neighborhood House 'Golf Gathering' in San Diego

The Neighborhood House Association is one of San Diego County’s largest non-profits and continues to impact thousands of San Diego youth and families.

SAN DIEGO — The Neighborhood House Association held the 13th Annual Golf Gathering to raise funds to help sustain the association's 28 programs, all programs that help the San Diego community.

Stedman Graham, renowned author, businessman, and long-time partner of Oprah Winfrey hosted the 2023 golf gathering. Graham highlighted the impact this has on the San Diego community and how he hopes to continue to help those who need it.

“I look forward to this every year. There are so many people to thank, our sponsors, our team, the players, everyone who continues to help put this event on and help improve the lives of people in San Diego," said Graham.

“Well, today is all about golf, having fun, and thanking those who help support us at the Neighborhood House Association,” Graham added.

The Neighborhood House Association is one of San Diego County’s largest nonprofits and continues to impact thousands of San Diego youth and families.

“This is all about the strong community,” said Graham. “When you have strong people in the community, as we have here, you will have a strong city. Which is why it makes San Diego such a strong place.”

This association has several programs that range from the Youth Fellowship Employment Program, NHA College Academy, and HBCU Initiative.

These programs all plant the seeds for career and economic advancement for young people from historically disadvantaged communities. They also help develop the next generation of leaders and provide encouragement and inspiration as they prepare for college and careers.

“The long-term goal of this association is to hope that the same people you are helping are going to come back and work at the Neighborhood House and help serve the community," said Graham.