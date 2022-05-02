CBS 8 gets ready for the Super Bowl in LA

With the big game being played only a few hours from San Diego, we took the short drive north to cover the festivities leading up to the game.

SAN DIEGO — With the big game happening just up the coast from San Diego, Jake Garagnani, Marcus Greaves, Danamarie McNicholl and others took the short drive north to L.A. to cover all of the excitement leading up to the game. Coverage includes interviews with players, preparations for the game and the NFL Experience.

Former Charger Eric Weddle fondly remembers the San Diego fan base as he prepares for Super Bowl. Weddle, who played for the San Diego Chargers as a free safety from 2007-2015 came out of retirement to help the Rams reach Super Bowl LVI.

Not interested in the Super Bowl? Millions of Americans are expected to watch the Super Bowl, but what if you don't plan to watch the game? There are plenty of super options for things to do in the San Diego region.

Inside the NFL Experience | Visitors have the chance to take part in special football drills and will be able to see championship trophies and the inside of replica NFL locker rooms.

Don't have $5,000+ to see the game? Visit the 'Super Bowl Experience' for under $50 | Visitors will have the chance to take part in special football drills and will be able to see championship trophies and the inside of replica NFL locker rooms.

Day 2 of the NFL experience ahead of the Super Bowl in LA

The NFL Experience | Sports reporter Jake Garegnani shares first day of NFL experience in LA.

Super Bowl 56: Fast Facts | Get ready for the big game with 10 facts about Super Bowl LVI and the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.