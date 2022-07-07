Ted Leitner inducted to San Diego Padres Hall of Fame

The former radio play by play man joins Jerry Coleman in the Hall of Fame.

SAN DIEGO — In May 2022, the San Diego Padres announced long-time broadcaster Ted Leitner would be inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame. Leitner was officially inducted into the hall of fame in a Home Plate ceremony on July 7, prior to the Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game.

CBS 8's John Howard spoke to Leitner about the historic honor.

The call

John: Ted, let's start with the phone call you received that you're being inducted to the Padres Hall of Fame. Who did you get the call from? And what was your reaction?

Ted: John, it is just the singular greatest honor in my professional life, and that's no small thing. All these people who helped me get there. I have been so blessed. It's ridiculous. Peter Seidler the Padres owner called me. My favorite part was at the end when he said, "Ted, I ask one thing, just one favor," I said, "Peter, anything." And he said, "In your address to the crowd, would you hold it, if you can under 75 minutes?" I thought, "Oh, Peter, you've met me."

Getting started

John: Take us back to when you first started doing the games. How did you get started doing them?

Ted: You see that's another thing. I never made a resume in my life. I've been so blessed and so lucky, all the way back to college. And same thing here, Jerry Coleman was offered the manager's job and went from the broadcast booth to the field. The games at the time were on KFMB radio. So again, no audition, no resume, no interviews, you (I) got the job. That doesn't happen all the time. It's happened to me so many times. And it was wonderful, just wonderful. My entire career has been pinch me. Is this actually happening?

The induction

John: Ted, your thoughts about going in on Thursday with Larry Lucchino.

Ted: One of the great privileges of my life is to know this man and to call him friend. We had a good relationship, and he's just brilliant. He is the father of Petco Park. We won't be standing in Petco Park Thursday without Larry.