MINNEAPOLIS — The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the University of Virginia Cavaliers for the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Monday night at 8:20 CST.

If either team wins, it would be the first NCAA men's basketball championship for that school. If Tech wins, it would be the first time a Texas school has won the championship since 1966.

We'll be live in Minneapolis and in Lubbock for updates throughout the night.

For more, follow WFAA's Mike Leslie (in Minneapolis) and Bradley Blackburn (in Lubbock) on Twitter @MikeLeslieWFAA and @BLBlackburn. Read on to see more videos and stories from the day.

In Dallas, Tech fans geared up for the game by grabbing up merchandise:

Saturday night, Matt Mooney's family was the highlight of the post-game experience:

Ahead of Monday's game, Mike Leslie and Bradley Blackburn gave updates from Minneapolis and Lubbock, respectively:

And Norense Odiase's family sat down with us to talk about what a championship would mean to them:

Mike Leslie went live in Minneapolis interviewing fans. Click here to watch on Facebook or see below to watch. (Warning: May contain some strong language)

