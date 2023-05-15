The Dodgers sweep the Padres, win their fifth in a row

The rivals have faced each other six times this season, with the Dodgers winning five of six.

LOS ANGELES — On May 5, after the San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 at Petco Park in the first game of a three-game set, the scoreboard operators flashed a meme of a crying Clayton Kershaw, the losing pitcher of record. Since then, the Dodgers have won five games in a row against the Padres. They won that series in Petco two out of three and swept them this past weekend in Dodger Stadium while outscoring them 12-4 in three games.

The red-hot Dodgers are now seven games ahead of the third-place Padres in the National League West division, three ahead of second-place Arizona, and own the best record in the National League at 26-15. After a sluggish start to the season, the Dodgers are 10-2 in May.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Dodgers podcast, hosts Jeff Snider and Vincent Samperio discussed the Dodgers’ performance against the Padres.

Snider said, “I’m starting to think that maybe winning the offseason isn’t that important in the regular season.” Of course, he’s referring to the Padres and their spending, which hasn’t amounted to much yet other than inconsistent play and a 19-22 record. Samperio answered, “Yeah, the Dodgers didn’t make the big move or the big splash (this offseason), but they were still a good team.”

The Dodgers were 10-11 on April 21, two games behind the Diamondbacks in the standings, and had just lost 13-0 to the Cubs. They are 16-4 since then. They just needed some time to get going. And it’s baseball. Some teams need time to gel, and luckily for those teams, it’s a long season, and there’s enough time left to turn things around.

With the new balanced schedule in 2023, the Dodgers and Padres will only meet 13 times this season - giving the Padres only have seven more chances to beat the Dodgers head-to-head. The next meeting between the two clubs doesn’t happen again until early August when they’re scheduled to play a four-game set in Petco Park.

As for their meetings so far, the Dodgers have outscored the Padres 21-12 in the first six games, the Padres are batting .195 as a team against the Dodgers (.225 overall), and the Dodgers shut out the Padres on Sunday 4-0 thanks to a combination of five pitchers, including Tony Gonsolin, who gave up two out of the three hits the Padres got all day. It was Gonsolin’s 29th birthday, and while he didn’t pitch as long as he would have liked—only five innings—he told reporters he felt good health-wise after the game. The Padres struck out a total of 10 times on Sunday and struck out 23 times in the series.

The offensive star for the Dodgers on Sunday was Mookie Betts, who is on pace to easily match his 12 home run mark from 2022, having already hit five in 12 games.

Manager Dave Roberts said about Betts, “Superstars play big in big moments, and he’s doing that for us. I think he’s probably not as consistent as he wants to be, but I see a concerted effort on every pitch in the batter’s box now.”

Not only have the Dodgers beaten the Padres five in a row, but overall, they’ve also won five in a row. They were in Milwaukee and took the final two games of that series before heading home and facing San Diego.

Up next for the surging Dodgers is a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins.