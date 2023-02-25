Rockets' owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly makes bid to buy NFL team

According to a report in the Washington Post, Fertitta put a $5.5B bid in to buy the Washington Commanders.

HOUSTON — Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, according to a report in the Washington Post, is making a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders.

According to the report, the well-known Houston businessman put in a bid worth $5.5 billion. He purchased the Rockets in 2017 for $2.2 billion.

According to other reports, the owners of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils also submitted bids.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos also reportedly hired an investment firm to explore a possible purchase.