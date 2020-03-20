EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), but they are not showing any symptoms of the illness and are both in quarantine, the team announced Thursday.



"All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter-at-home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team," according to a statement from the team.



"The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery."

The players were not identified.



Members of the team were tested following news that four members of the Brooklyn Nets had tested positive. Brooklyn was the Lakers' final opponent before the NBA suspended play due to the coronavirus outbreak.



One of the Brooklyn players who tested positive was all-star forward Kevin Durant.

