U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach canceled due to pandemic

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The annual U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach won't be held this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Monday.



The surfing competition is scheduled return next summer.



"Our mission is to provide an authentic action sports community experience at the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing," said Carly Gomez, vice president of marketing for the Americas at Vans. "It's a unique environment that showcases our incredible network of athletes, artists and brand collaborators who all represent creativity. We look forward to bringing the evolution of this event to life in 2021 when the event returns to Huntington Beach."



Jennifer Lau, vice president of Action Sports at IMG, said the annual surfing competition "has always been about bringing people together in a healthy, fun and interactive environment, and given the size and scale of the event, we can't see a way to do that this year without sacrificing the very thing that makes it so special."



"This event would not be the same without the amazing surf, skate and BMX fans who come out to connect and have fun year after year," she said. "We can't wait to return in 2021 and will be working harder than ever to stage another world-class event at Huntington Beach next summer."