Golf world descends on Torrey Pines for the 120th U.S. Open Championship

SAN DIEGO — The 120th U.S. Open is on the line this week at Torrey Pines. This is the first time the major championship has been held at Torrey Pines since the thriller back in 2008.

However, the course is familiar to those on the PGA Tour because it hosts the Farmers Insurance Open every year. One main difference between the U.S. Open and the Farmers is that the U.S. Open exclusively uses the South Course at Torrey Pines rather than both the North and South Courses.

The U.S. Open marks the third of golf's four majors and is on the schedule of both the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

Featured groups at this week's U.S. Open:



🏌️ Collin Morikawa

🏌️ Justin Thomas

🏌️ Brooks Koepka



⛳️ Dustin Johnson

⛳️ Rory McIlroy

⛳️ Justin Rose



🏌️ Max Homa

🏌️ Xander Schauffele

🏌️ Phil Mickelson



⛳️ Will Zalatoris

⛳️ Scottie Scheffler

⛳️ Jordan Spieth pic.twitter.com/EgpZQaV5UU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 15, 2021

Both the North and South courses received big facelifts in 2019 which moved bunkers and tee boxes, but there were not wholesale changed made to the course itself.

The tournament will feature some of the best golfers in the world including, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka. Both San Diegans Phil Mickelson and Xander Schauffele will be in the same group to play the course on Thursday and Friday.

