USD Torero to play against the best golfers in the world in the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open won't be the first time Charlie Reiter has teed it up against the top golfers on the planet.

SAN DIEGO — The US Open won't be Charlie Reiter's first foray inside the ropes with golf's elite. He played in the Career Builders Challenge on a sponsor's exemption when he was in high school.

What was that experience like as a high schooler?

"It was amazing," Reiter said. "It's definitely an experience I'll remember forever. I really can't describe it. It was just awesome being in that moment."

Reiter says that experience will help him this week when he plays in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

"I mean just being in that atmosphere, I wouldn't say I'm used to it, but I kind of already have that (experience). I feel it definitely will help me out this week."

Reiter says his only goal this week is to shoot low.

"That's the only goal I've got. I just try to make as many birdies as I can. I don't really like putting a number in my head. I just like going out and trying to birdie as many holes as I can. And whatever the score is at the end. that's what it is."

Reiter played his freshman year at USC then transferred to USD in the middle of his sophomore season. He says he fit in more with the San Diego vibe and lifestyle.

"I just didn't really like LA that much. It didn't really fit in with the type of person that I am. I'm a big time surfer. So I've tried to get out there and surf as much as I can as my workout."

Reiter says he plans to play at the U.S. Open this week and in the U.S. Amateur in August and then turn pro. So he won't be back for his junior year at USD.

The U.S. Open tees off Thursday morning and will finish on Sunday.