How much will Padres tickets cost for Friday's home game?

SAN DIEGO — With a Padres playoff home game against the L.A. Dodgers right around the corner, CBS 8 is working for you to see what ticket prices are looking like and which options are still available for the friar faithful.

“Friday’s home game is going to be epic,” said season-ticket holder, Bob Leone.

“Let’s hit some homeruns, boys,” said long-time Padres fan, Adam Dole. “Hot bats let’s do it. Go Pads!”

CBS 8’s Brian White visited the Petco Park box office Wednesday, but it was closed.

“For people trying to get tickets if you don’t have it, there’s only one source and I think it’s Ticketmaster or StubHub,” said Leone.

On StubHub, the cheapest ones CBS 8 found were for Gallagher Square, the park in the park, at $160 each.

After searching for seats in the stadium, the cheapest we found were in Section 310, row 22, for just over $200 a piece -- that’s the infield upper deck.

But in ten minutes, those seats were gone!

“It depends, I mean, if I can get good seats and the price is right, I mean, we’ll definitely go for it,” said Daniel Hernandez, who was looking for tickets for his family of four.

If you want to go big for Section 1 in the Home Plate Club, the lowest price CBS 8 found on StubHub was over $4,139, and the highest was $8,910.

“I know prices are going to get super high just because of the post-season, so if I don’t get what I want, I’ll just watch it from home,” said Hernandez.

In the right-field upper deck, Section 235, tickets were still going for $261 each when CBS 8 checked Wednesday morning.

CBS 8 spoke with some fans outside Petco Park and asked them where their seats are in the stadium for Friday.

“We sit down right on the on-deck circle right on field level,” said season-ticket holder, John Dole.

“On third base line up above,” said Laura Buell. “With tax, $206.”

As Friday’s home game gets closer, some Padres fans can barely contain their excitement.

“Sixteen years! I was in my 50’s the last time we had a playoff game here, so super excited,” said Leone. “Let’s go Pads.”

To Padres fans still looking for tickets, he has this advice.

“Good luck in getting them and I think if you’re willing to spend the money, anything is possible,” said Leone.

