What’s new at Petco Park? Food, giveaways, and earlier weekday game times

SAN DIEGO — The Padres are hoping to hit it out of the park with a new season of surprises for fans.

CBS 8 was with Mayor Todd Gloria as he toured the ballpark ahead of Thursday’s home opener against the Atlanta Braves.

“Oh, that's so good!” said Mayor Gloria, after biting into a Cool Hand Luke chicken sandwich from San Diego's Finest Hot Chicken. “This is on the diet, right?” he jokingly said to Executive Chef Phillip Dumlao, who answered, “It is. Once a week diet!”

Also new this year, sushi, made to order meatball subs, and paletas. Those are made by Holy Paleta, a local business with stores in Bonita and Little Italy.

Fans can also now get acai bowls, topped with everything from fresh fruit to chocolate and peanut butter.

“My mom would approve,” said the mayor, as he tried a bite of the acai bowl.

The Padres have also planned several giveaway days with items ranging from hats and shirts to blankets and bobbleheads.

Giveaways are usually only on weekends, but this season the Padres added several during the week when ticket prices tend to be lower, opening them up to more fans.

There’s also a big change inside the stadium at the area in centerfield known as, the batter’s eye. What was once a boring blue wall is now covered with ivy and the big SD logo.

The ivy isn’t real, one of many moves that the ballpark is making to be more environmentally friendly. Petco is also the only National League ballpark run completely off clean, renewable energy.

As for other changes fans will notice: There's a new logo up the front steps, a military wall of honor, and earlier start times.

Weekday games will now start at 6:40 p.m.