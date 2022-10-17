Where to catch a birds-eye-view of the Padres games

CBS 8 is showing you where to score high rise views of Petco Park.

SAN DIEGO — The Padres face the Phillies for the first game of the NLCS on Tuesday.

CBS 8 is showing you where to score some of the best home game views without entering Petco Park.

"This is I call it a hidden treasure," said Sergio Nabarro, an employee in Hotel Indigo's food and beverage department.

We visited Hotel Indigo's Level 9 Rooftop Bar.

"We thought the season was over that we weren't gonna get anymore of the baseball games or anymore of the pregame excitement but then the Padres came through," Paul Foster, Hotel Indigo's executive chef.

Even during the games, Level 9 Rooftop Bar is open to the public without an extra cost.

"It used to be that the Padres were more of a destination team that we would host a lot of fans from other cities but it's nice to see more of a local crowd here," Foster said.

Next CBS 8 visited Altitude Sky Lounge. It's a rooftop bar 22 floors above Petco Park.

"This is a great view. I had heard about it and wanted to see this," said Angelo, a guest at the rooftop Monday night.

He is from LA and admits he's gotten past the Dodgers loss.

"I got over it and from this point on I'm going to support the Padres. They are another California team," he said.

If you didn't score tickets to the game, Altitude Sky Lounge has reservations available for the Tuesday game at $125 per seat and a $50 food and beverage minimum. Email info@altitudeskylounge.com for more details.