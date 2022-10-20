Who has the best city: San Diego or Philadelphia?

As we head into Game 3 in the NCLS, there is more to each city than its baseball team.

SAN DIEGO — It's San Diego versus them and San Diego Padres fans are determined it's going to be America’s Finest City winning the NCLS over the Phillies.

But there's more to the two cities than just baseball so let's compare some differences between San Diego and Philadelphia to see if we can beat them at those as well.

If you toss around the reasons why one city is better than the other, you first need to look at the city. San Diego has sunny beaches and great weather, but Philadelphia has its reach history.

There is the Liberty Bell and William Penn statue watching over the city.

In San Diego they have the Cardiff Kook statue.

Philly has Rocky Balboa and San Diego’s spokesperson is Ron Burgundy.

Philadelphia has an NFL team whereas San Diego lost the Chargers to LA.

You can eat cheesesteaks, Tastykakes and hoagies in Philly. But San Diego has the best fish tacos and California burritos. Even some Philly fans agree.

Many are willing to pay the price to live in paradise. The cost of living is cheaper in Philly, but others say it’s worth it to pay more in San Diego.

The Phillies have World Series rings, but if it prides itself on being the City of Brotherly Love how can it have fans that boo Santa.

San Diego is known to have fans that rally in one of the best ballparks in the MLB.