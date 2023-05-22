Youth baseball is back in Skyline Hills

The San Diego neighborhood league began with just a few players but has already grown to more than a hundred players aged as young as 3 years old.

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in over 20 years, the sound of kids playing baseball echoes through Skyline Hills, and it's partly thanks to the Pony Baseball non-profit and Tommy Killingsworth.

"We are here to serve the community, and serve the kids," said Co-founder Tommy Killingsworth.

The main purpose of this non-profit is to give kids mentorship and keep them off the streets and out of trouble. But, this organization also focuses on teaching kids how to play baseball. Killingsworth explains why it's so important for these kids to be a part of this.

The league began with just a few players but has already grown to more than a hundred players aged as young as 3 years old.

"We have kids anywhere from three years old to 15, and sometimes a coach is the only mentor a kid can have," he said. "We want to help develop them as best as we can while also showing them the fundamentals of baseball."

The ultimate goal for Killingsworth is to continue to develop the local youth, improving and maximizing the skill set needed to succeed on the baseball field. More importantly, they want to help the young boys and girls in the community to become good, respectful men and women.

For those who want to continue to help the growth and development of this non-profit, visit their gofundme page.