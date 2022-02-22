What a birthday! Baby girl born on 2/22/2022 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional

The date and time isn't the only thing that made baby Judah Grace's arrival so special! Her mommy, Aberli, is a cancer survivor.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — When a new baby enters the world, the time and date are always marked with celebration.

It will be easy for the Spear family to always remember the exact moment their new baby arrived!

Baby Judah Grace was born at Alamance Regional on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 2:22 a.m. - get this - in labor and delivery room 2!

After 26 hours of labor, first-time parents Aberli and Hank Spear welcomed their baby girl into the world.

"I heard all the nurses screaming in excitement and I was like what is happening," Aberli Spear said. "I looked at him and I was like what time was she born. He was like 2:22 and I like oh okay!"

The couple said their daughter's birthday isn't just numerically special.

"Her name means 'praise'," Aberli Spear said. "Judah, that's why we picked that name because I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma back in 2014 and we were told that we probably couldn't have kids."

The couple said Aberli was diagnosed with cancer just three months after they met. The possibility of not having children was a fate Husband Hank said he accepted.

"Eventually every man says they don't want kids, but they do, they do," Hank Spear said.

Weighing seven pounds and ten ounces, the couple said their bundle of joy and the numbers 2-22 will always serve as a reminder to never lose hope, even when the odds are stacked against you.

"God's perfect timing, he never makes mistakes," Aberli Spear said.

Grandma Kristi Engelbrecht called WFMY News 2, shortly after baby Judah's birth, excited to share the special birthday date and time!

Even the team at Alamance Regional got in on the "2" celebration, showing off their 2's. They also gave baby Judah a special hat with two bows.

Engelbrecht said Judah's birth really is a miracle, because of what led up to it. You see, mom Aberli is a Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor. She battled the disease for six years up until 2020. Now, she's the mommy to a precious baby girl.

"Judah is a reminder of all things good, God's promises kept, and a community pulling together for the good of one another," Engelbrecht said.

Both mom and baby are doing well.

