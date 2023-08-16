Cooking with Styles | Huli Huli Chicken

Huli Huli Chicken is Hawaiian BBQ sauce in my book and works great on everything.

SAN DIEGO — Huli Huli Chicken is Hawaiian BBQ sauce in my book and works great on everything. I first discovered Huli Huli on my trips to the North Shore of Oahu to go Surfing in the 1970's eating Plate Lunch off food trucks.

Huli Huli Chicken

3 lbs. Chicken Thighs, boneless & skinless

1 cup Brown Sugar

¾ cup Ketchup

¾ cup Soy Sauce

¾ cup water

1/3 cup Sherry

3 tbsp. Chopped Ginger

3 tbsp. Chopped Garlic

1 tbsp Corn Starch

¼ cup Canola oil for grill

Combine all the ingredients except the chicken and corn starch in a saucepan. Bring to a slow boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and allow the Huli Huli sauce to cool, split in half and use half to marinade the chicken for 1 - 12 hours. On a medium high grill, lightly oil the grate, place chicken on the grill removing excess sauce.

Try to use what was the skin side of the thigh to start, grill for 4 - 5 minutes and then make a half turn on the same side to get hash marks on the Chicken. Grill for another 4 - 5 minutes and turn to the uncooked side, baste the cooked side and finish for 3 - 4 minutes. You're looking for an internal temp of 165°