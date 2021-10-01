Apple's new MacBook Pro goes on sale today

Apple announced a new MacBook Pro on Oct. 18. The new laptop drops some features of the previous model while bringing others back and turning up the power.

CUPERTINO, Calif. — On Oct. 25, Apple's new MacBook Pro goes on sale.

Apple announced the new laptop on Oct. 18, dropping some features from the most recent generation, bringing some back from even older versions, and gaining a sizable amount of power in the process.

The new MacBook Pro laptops come in two sizes, 14 and 16 inches, and two different tiers of chips, with "M1 Pro" and "M1 Max" variants.

Apple claims the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips included in the new laptops are substantially more powerful than previous models, offering multiple times the performance of Apple's original M1 chip.

Along with the chips, the most notable changes in the MacBook Pro are the port selections, keyboard, and updates to the display.

The previous model on the MacBook Pro, which was released in 2016, dropped Apple's previously used "MagSafe" charger, replacing its charging with the option of two "Thunderbolt 3" USB-C ports.

The 2016 model also dropped ports like the SD card reader and HDMI port, instead exclusively using the USB-C ports.

Using an adapter with the USB-C ports could provide the functionality of these ports, however, if the user forgot their adapter then they were out of luck if they wanted to plug their computer into a TV.

The 2021 MacBook Pro has returned with an upgraded version of the MagSafe charger, and can still be charged with one of the USB-C ports as well.

The new MacBook Pro also brings back the SD card slot and HDMI port, and now comes with three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

The MacBook Pro has also dropped the "Touch Bar" that had replaced the function key row at the top of the keyboard, bringing back the function row, now with full height keys.

A Mini-LED HDR "Liquid Retina XDR" display replaces the old IPS display offering better contrast and brightness. The new display comes with the same ProMotion technology as is the new iPhone 13 Pro models and the iPad Pro.

ProMotion allows the screen to refresh slower or faster depending on what content is being viewed, saving battery when reading text and offering a smooth experience for gaming, for example.

The display's top also has a cutout similar to the iPhone "notch" that houses a 1080p webcam.

The new MacBook Pro's start at $1,999 for the least expensive variant of the 14-inch model, and can cost as much as $6,598 for a maxed-out 16-inch model.