A sneak peak at San Diego's upcoming Undersea Film Exhibition

Whether you live right by the beach in San Diego or somewhere more land-locked, you can get an up close look at life underwater with this virtual event.

SAN DIEGO — It’s almost time for the event that brings the outdoors inside your home. In fact, it might even feel like you're underwater. The San Diego Undersea Film Exhibition's 22nd annual film festival showcasing underwater marine life starts on Friday, Oct 15. For the second year in a row, the event will be virtual

Board member WeiWei Gao said the event will also be free, meaning anyone can get a glimpse at what life is like underwater.

“Through this pandemic experience, we will have more awareness of nature and after this, we will become more protective to our nature," said Gao as he stood in front of the Pacific Ocean in La Jolla. "We want to showcase films that tell people about the environment, about wildlife, and about undersea life.”

Gao said the film festival is a collaborative effort between different ocean lovers, both new and experienced. People of all ages are welcome to watch.

"We have scientists who work doing research of underwater life," said Gao. "We have divers who spend their whole lives looking at the ocean.”

Most of the films are about five minutes long, although a few are 15. Gao said the goal is to bring people from all over the world together to appreciate our oceans and their untold stories.

"When we talk about stories of diving, we don’t realize we are from different backgrounds, different cultures," said Gao. "I think the ocean connected all of us together.”

You can start enjoying the twenty films on Friday. It's a ten-day festival. Gao hopes that the festival will be back in person next year.

You can watch Gao's trailer here.