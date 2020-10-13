Look up tonight! Mars won’t be this big and bright again until 2035

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s an early Halloween treat in the night sky Tuesday night.
Last week Mars reached opposition. That's when Mars, Earth and the sun form a straight line, with Earth in the middle. That made Mars appears bigger, brighter and redder than usual.
The Red Planet won't get this close to Earth again until 2035 and it won’t be this well-positioned for people in the northern hemisphere until 2052.
You won’t need a telescope to see Mars. Just look up. Mars will be bright and noticeably red and nearly impossible to miss. Mars will remain relatively close and ideal for viewing for several weeks.
For most of October, Mars will appear brighter than any other object in its vicinity. Mars will rise in the east as the sun sets, and reach its peak in the night sky at midnight when it is high above the southern horizon.
