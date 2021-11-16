NASA to launch first asteroid deflection mission in human history

This is just practice. According to NASA, there is no known large asteroid set to impact Earth for at least the next 100 years that could cause any mass destruction.

The exploration of our universe and others beyond the stars has always struck a chord with scientists, and NASA is preparing to shatter a milestone in regards to asteroids next week.

On Nov. 24 at 1:21 a.m., they will launch their first-ever DART mission spacecraft through the Goddard Space Flight Center. DART stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, according to a spokesperson.

The spacecraft was intentionally designed to collide with an asteroid in our galaxy known as Dimorphos to alter its path around a larger asteroid, known as Didymos.

While neither asteroid is set to collide with Earth, this experiment will allow NASA to prepare their defense and deflection strategies for any asteroid that could head our way in the future.

According to NASA, there is no known large asteroid set to impact Earth for at least the next 100 years that could cause any mass destruction. However, smaller pieces of asteroids fall to Earth every day.