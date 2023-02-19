Arizona driver involved in crash that left 5 dead in Mexico

Authorities in Mexico said that the Arizonan vehicle appears to have swerved over the center lane and struck an oncoming car head-on.

NOGALES SONORA, Sonora — An Arizona driver and their passenger were involved in a crash that left five people dead in Nogales, Mexico, Protección Civil Sonora said. Authorities say the crash appears to have been caused by the Arizonan vehicle.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday near kilometer marker 260 on Nogales-Imuris Road, south of the Arizona-Mexico border.

According to early reports, a Chevy Malibu with Arizona license plates was traveling south when it swerved over the center line into the northbound lanes.

The Chevy then struck another car traveling northbound, a Nissan Versa with Sinaloa plates, head-on.

Officials said that the five people in the Nissan were killed in the crash. The two occupants of the Arizona car were injured and taken to a hospital in Nogales.

Mexican authorities are currently investigating the crash. At this time it is unknown if speed or impairment played a factor in the crash.

Officials have not disclosed the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

