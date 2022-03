California Republican lawmakers did not get enough votes to suspend the rules to move forward with their gas tax holiday bill.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Republican lawmakers did not get enough votes to suspend California's gas tax on Monday.

They needed 54 votes and only got 18. Legislative Republicans called for the immediate suspension of California's 51-cent per gallon gas tax in response to record-high gas prices.

The proposal included suspending the gas tax and backfill projects from the state's $45 billion surpluses.