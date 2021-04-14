The driver - who survived the crash - accelerated to over 100 mph, then exited the freeway and wedged the car under an overpass.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Authorities say a man fleeing the California Highway Patrol totaled his girlfriend’s Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, which wedged the car under a freeway.

A CHP spokesman in Oakland said Tuesday, April 13, that the man, who was driving alone, complained of pain and was taken to a hospital after Monday's crash.

Authorities say the 32-year-old man was speeding on a highway when a CHP officer tried to stop him. He accelerated to over 100 mph, then exited the freeway and crashed.