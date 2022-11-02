x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Travel

Disney Cruise Line will no longer require guests to show negative COVID-19 test

Beginning on Nov. 14, people do not have to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of their vaccination status for ships departing from the U.S.
Credit: Tamme - stock.adobe.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Guest that plan to travel with Disney Cruise Line will soon no longer have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding the boat, the company announced Wednesday.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 14, people do not have to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of their vaccination status for ships departing from the U.S., Disney Cruise Line wrote on its website. 

However, the company still recommends anyone going on a cruise in the near future be fully vaccinated and encourages those who are unvaccinated to take a COVID-19 test two days before sailing. 

Disney Cruise Line says it will still keep enhanced cleaning procedures onboard, including giving extra attention to high-touch surfaces, children's facilities and other common spaces. 

To learn more about the company's latest "Know Before You Go" update, click here. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday

Before You Leave, Check This Out