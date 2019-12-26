SAN DIEGO — The Metropolitan Transit System will boost Trolley service to accommodate the large crowds expected for the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27.

This year's game features the USC Trojans of the Pac-12 Conference vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes of The Big Ten Conference. Both are nationally ranked teams, and bring loyal fan bases to help make this bowl game a live and festive atmosphere. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

MTS recommends that fans use the Compass Cloud mobile ticketing app to speed up boarding and convenience.

Getting There:

Fans are encouraged to skip the traffic and ride the Sycuan Green Line to the game. Service will run every 15 minutes from all Sycuan Green Line stations throughout the morning. Beginning at 2:30 p.m. until kickoff, Sycuan Green Line trains will depart every 7.5 minutes between downtown and the stadium.



Fans that use the MTS mobile ticketing app Compass Cloud can skip the post-game Trolley line by getting on the Cloud Express Line for their ride back after the game.

Park for Free and Ride!

Fans will have thousands of free parking spots available next to Trolley stations minutes from the stadium.

Prime park and ride locations for the game are: ·

Grantville: 218 free parking spots (Sycuan Green Line, 4 minutes to stadium)

Hazard Center Station (Mission Valley): 1,500 free parking spots (Sycuan Green Line, Lower Level only; 7 minutes to stadium)

Trolley Riders may park starting 2 hours before game time (not before).

Old Town Transit Center: 412 free parking spots (Sycuan Green Line, 15 minutes to stadium)

Grossmont Transit Center: 404 free parking spots (Sycuan Green Line, 17 minutes to stadium)

Amaya Drive Station: 236 free parking spots (Sycuan Green, Line 19 minutes to stadium)

Purchase your fare ahead of time with the Compass Cloud app! – MTS is allowing attendees who use the Compass Cloud mobile ticketing app to bypass the Trolley line after the game. There’s a Compass Cloud express lane on the west side of the SDCCU Stadium Station ramp. For more information, visit the Compass Cloud webpage.



For more information on how you can use public transportation and save money, go to www.sdmts.com.