A woman is dead and five others are injured after a crane collapsed into a downtown Dallas apartment complex around 1:57 p.m. Sunday, Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed.

DFR responded to a 911 call for an "industrial accident" after a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights apartment building at 2627 Live Oak Street downtown.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the woman as 29-year-old Kiersten Smith. Five other people have been taken to area hospitals, officials said. Two of those people were critically injured, two were seriously injured and one suffered a minor injury and was quickly discharged from the hospital, officials said.

The California-based company that owns the crane, Bigge Crane, released the following statement Sunday:

"Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. is aware of a breaking news story about one of its cranes that collapsed at a construction site during stormy weather with high winds this afternoon in Dallas. Tragically, it was confirmed by emergency responders that there is one fatality and others were injured."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were killed and injured, and to those that suffered property damage. We are mobilizing personnel to the site to find out more and, of course, to fully cooperate with investigating authorities," the company said in its written statement.

Residents were let back into their apartments Monday morning and given about five minutes to grab belongings. They were were escorted by firefighters into the building in groups by floor number.

Several people were seen carrying animals, pet carriers and suitcases, and some were crying.

Some residents have said they still don't know when they'll be able to return home.

Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas released the following statement after 6 p.m. Sunday:

"Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, which is a Level I Trauma Center, treated 3 patients: one is in critical condition, one is in serious condition, and another was treated and released."

All five stories of the eastern end of the building collapsed, officials said. The parking garage has also collapsed on all five stories.

With assistance from firefighters and dog search teams, DFR searched and cleared every unit in the apartment building that could be accessed, and "found that no one was inside those locations," according to DFR.

People who lived in spaces that were inaccessible because of crane damage were confirmed to be out of the building, either as someone taken to the hospital or as someone who was contacted by property management.

Although the building was still structurally sound, apartment management made the decision to evacuate all residents after allowing them one by one, accompanied by a police officer or firefighter, back into the building to grab personal belongings.

"For the undetermined future, management has secured living arrangements for its residents in a 'block of hotels,' set up a per diem system for food and established an 800 number for residents to call if they have questions that still need addressing," apartment management said in a statement.

The following roads around the affected area are currently closed: Good Latimer at Gaston, Live Oak, Live Oak at Cantegral and Live Oak at Texas.

This comes as other widespread damage hit the DFW area following heavy rain and wind storms Sunday, including a knocked down billboard, multiple downed trees and even a ripped off hangar roof at Dallas Love Field this afternoon.

