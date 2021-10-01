x
California regulators warn of dry reservoirs, restrictions

California regulators said that they are preparing for the possibility of mandatory water restrictions if the state faces yet another dry winter.
FILE — In this Aug. 22, 2021, file photo a kayaker fishes in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif. California's reservoirs are so low from a historic drought that regulators warned Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, it's possible the state's water agencies could get nothing from them next year, a frightening possibility that could force mandatory restrictions for residents. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)

Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said the agency is working with state water agencies for the possibility they won't receive an allocation of water from the state next year. That could prompt mandatory water restrictions across the state. 

Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said Thursday mandatory water restrictions “need to be on the table.” But he indicated those restrictions likely would not come until regulators have a better picture of how much water the state will get this winter.

