More than a foot of fresh snow across San Diego County mountains following winter storm

Additional accumulations could bring some local mountains closer to two-feet of new snow by the weekend thanks to a passing late-winter storm.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A late-winter storm passing through Southern California packed a punch with more than a foot of fresh snow across local mountain ranges, including many San Diego mountains.

At only 5,000 feet, Julian picked up on a hefty 18 inches of snow through Wednesday and Thursday, making it one of the heaviest accumulation totals for this storm. Palomar Mountain saw 17 inches of snow (at Birch Hill) and Mt. Laguna recorded 11 inches. Palomar Mountain accumulations were recorded at a 5,600 foot elevation and Mt. Laguna at 6,000 feet.

For those looking to enjoy the fresh powder at local ski resorts, Bear Mountain Summit recorded between 13 and 18 inches of snow, Mountain High recorded 12 inches, and Snow Valley Mountain says a new 16 to 22 inches has fallen.

Thanks to cooler weekend temperatures and drier conditions, ski resorts are expected to be busy over the weekend. Skiers and snowboarders should expect long lines and difficult road conditions as additional snow is still expected through Friday and into early Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning that began on Tuesday was extended until 10:00 p.m. on Friday. 2 to 4 inches of additional snow can be expected, bringing some mountain ranges closer to two feet total as the weekend approaches.

It's important to take caution on the roads this weekend whether you're visiting the ski slopes or just traveling over the mountain passes. Some mountains still require chains on your vehicle (or 4-wheel drive), and due to the higher volume of cars and trucks, crashes or collisions will have a higher likelihood. Many resorts are also requiring reservations ahead of town.

After a dry but cool weekend, Monday could bring a few light showers before temperatures warm up and clear out by the middle of next week.