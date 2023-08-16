Hurricane Hilary forms off Mexico's Pacific coast as it heads north over the ocean

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary's strength was rapidly intensifying.

SAN DIEGO — Tropical Storm Hilary strengthened into a hurricane early Thursday off Mexico's Pacific coast and could become a major hurricane as it heads north over the ocean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary's strength was rapidly intensifying. It had maximum winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and is expected to cause rainfall across the Baja Peninsula and the U.S. Southwest on Friday through early next week.

It was located 365 miles (590 kilometers) from Cabo Corrientes in Mexico, still far from land.

The hurricane was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph) and was expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday night or early Friday as it moves toward the Baja Peninsula, near the U.S. border.

Hot and humid conditions persist, especially inland on Thursday ahead of the weekend arrival of tropical storm-force winds and rain in San Diego County. High heat is the main concern across our inland valleys, mountains, and deserts before Hilary contributes to a rapid cooling of temperatures through the weekend with Friday kicking off the cooling trend.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for San Diego County Deserts, with temperatures of 110 or higher possible, according to the National Weather Service. A less-severe heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for the county mountains, where temperatures are predicted in the 90s at elevations below 5,000 feet.

"Widespread moderate heat risk is expected with areas of high heat risk in the deserts," according to the NWS. "Friday through the weekend, cooling will spread well inland with cooler but humid conditions expected through the weekend into next week. Chances of showers and thunderstorms decrease Thursday and Friday with chances falling to 10 percent or less in the mountains."

Early next week, however, is when the weather could get much wetter, thanks to Hurricane Hilary. Forecasters said the storm's path is still somewhat in flux, but as it moves north off the coast of Baja California, it will have widespread impacts across Southern California.

"Moisture from this storm is expected to bring widespread heavy rain, along with gusty easterly winds to the area Sunday and Monday," according to the NWS. "This does have the potential to be a very high impact event for portions of Southern California. There is still a degree of uncertainty in the forecast and more details will come on exact timing, location, and magnitude of impacts in the coming days."