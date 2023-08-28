Heat wave scorches San Diegans through Wednesday

Temperatures are predicted to be between 95 and 105 in valley regions and desert areas.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This Summer so far has been warmer than usual starting back in July and it isn't quite ready to let up yet. A record-setting heat wave is expected to move into Southern California Monday, and last for two days before it starts to cool down.

Temperatures are predicted to be between 95 and 105 in valley regions and desert areas. The mountains could see temperatures in triple digits as well.

An excessive heat warning was issued from 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday for the San Diego County valley areas, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, with daytime temperatures expected to range between 95 and 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Typically, Southern California really starts getting hot in mid-July and that carried through August this year. We broke some records, and it ended up being a 2 1/2 weeklong heat wave.

CBS 8 spoke with Alex Tardy, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service about the warm up.

This heat wave is part of a huge dome of High Pressure that for the most part has stayed centered over Texas but shifted East as Hilary passed by but is now returning according to Tardy.

"Really the heat has not left Texas," Tardy said. "So, what we're experiencing now is part of that has been pushed back towards the Desert Southwest."

That means the Inland Microclimates will heat up and for Janet Hancock, owner of Valley Center Nursery for 30 years, she said you just get used to it. "You slowly acclimate so, you don't really notice it, but it is Summer, and it is hot."

For Janet beating the heat is about location. "Because of these big trees they throw a lot of shade, and I don't notice it as much."

There is good news about our current pattern according to Alex, and a storm in the Pacific Northwest will make that all happen. "What we're expecting is a short-term heat wave today through Wednesday. Overall, I think that the storm system will win out. The Marine lay returns and temperatures go back to normal after Wednesday."

The NWS advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles without air conditioning for any length of time, as death could occur in minutes when temperatures are high.

Officials suggest learning the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.

County resources

San Diego County offers locals “Cool Zones” where folks can come to escape the high temps. Here’s an interactive map to find designated spots in your neighborhood.

Seniors with limited mobility and no air conditioning can apply to the Cool Zone Fan Program in partnership with SDG&E.

How to avoid heat-related illnesses

Spending a few hours in an air-conditioned space will help regulate your body temperature before going back into heat, the CDC says.

During daylight, avoid using the stove or oven. Keep windows covered and lights off