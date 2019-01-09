PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered for at least 11 Florida counties as Category 5 Hurricane Dorian continues to head west toward the east coast.

Here are the counties where evacuations have been ordered:

Brevard County - Mandatory

Residents should begin evacuating Monday at 8 a.m. The evacuation order is for those who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south to the south beaches, and Merritt Island. The order also includes those in mobile homes or manufactured homes, those in low-lying flood zones and those with special medical needs.

Details on shelters are being finalized.

Glades County - Voluntary/Phased

Voluntary evacuations begin at 5 p.m. Sunday for all low-lying areas, mobile home parks and RV parks for Moore Haven, Palmdale, Lakeport, Washington Park, Buckhead Ridge and Uncle Joe Fish Camp.

Hendry County - Voluntary/Phased

Residents living in low-lying flood zones, mobile homes or RV parks are encouraged to evacuate to a safer area. Hendry County opened shelters Saturday afternoon.

Highlands County - Voluntary/Phased

The county advises those in low-lying areas, in mobile homes and in RV parks to prepare for possible high winds and rain over the next few days.

Indian River County - Voluntary/Phased

Voluntary evacuations have been ordered for the barrier islands, east of US 1, manufactured homes and substandard homes.

Martin County - Mandatory

Mandatory evacuations of those in Zones A and B went into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday. The order includes Hutchinson Island, Jupiter Island, Sewall's Point, low-lying areas and mobile homes.

Okeechobee County - Voluntary/Phased

Osceola County - Voluntary/Phased

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for low-lying areas and manufactured and mobile homes.

Palm Beach County - Mandatory

Mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Zones A and B, which includes mobile homes, substandard housing and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Zone B includes barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet and other storm surge-vulnerable areas south along the Intracoastal Waterway to the Broward County line.

St. Lucie County - Mandatory

The mandatory order includes residents on North and South Hutchinson Island and those living in low-lying coastal areas and mobile homes. The order begins at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Volusia County - Mandatory

The county will issue a mandatory evacuation order at 10 a.m. Monday for those living on the beachside and in low-lying areas, RVs and mobile homes.

RELATED: Live blog: Hurricane Dorian, with 175-mph winds, prompts evacuations along Florida's east coast

RELATED: Polk County changes prep plans as Dorian's possible path shifts

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian now a 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency to include all Florida counties. Locally, six Tampa Bay area counties have declared local states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

RELATED: 6 Tampa Bay area counties declare local states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.