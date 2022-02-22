More than a foot of snow expected over San Diego County mountains through Wednesday

A cold front will send snow levels plummeting to 2,500 feet and below as a Winter Storm Warning takes effect from Tuesday into Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A cold low pressure system sinking into San Diego County is bringing winter weather to the region, including plenty of snow over local mountain ranges. Snow levels will plummet from 3,500 feet on Tuesday all the way down to 2,000 feet by Wednesday. This means many cities that don't normally pick up on snow could see plenty by the time this system exits on Wednesday afternoon.

Forecast totals for Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna could reach a foot and a half (18") with Julian expecting more than half a foot (6-8"). Precipitation across the mountains will likely begin as rain early Tuesday before turning over to snow by the overnight hours into Wednesday.

The most significant impacts are expected from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning before activity begins to taper off into Wednesday afternoon. In anticipation for this major winter weather event, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for local San Diego County mountains.

The area highlighted in pink will be under that Winter Storm Warning from 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Several other alerts scatter the screen related to sub-freezing temperatures inland and wind across the county.

Travelers and residents alike can expect severe winter weather conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. Be prepared for heavy snow, gusty winds, damage to trees and power lines, and reductions in visibility.

Several San Diego County school districts have declared a snow day and will be closed Tuesday, February 22, including Julian Union Elementary, Julian Union High, and Spencer Valley school districts.