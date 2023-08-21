City councilmember Nancy Ross says around 60 of her neighbors' homes were flooded, causing several million dollars in damage.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — As Tropical Storm Hilary hit the Palm Springs area, Jeff Murray packed his bags. As president of Orange County Restoration Services, he knew people in the desert would need his help.

“We do catastrophe work like this, so we saw what was going on and we loaded up some of the large trucks and they’re on their way out,” he said.

They landed in Cathedral City, one of the hardest hit areas in California, especially the Canyon Mobile Home Community.

“It’s heart wrenching to see in a senior community… so many homes being really harmed. Water underneath, potential mold going forward, how’s that abatement going to work? And on the flip side is who in the desert has flood insurance?” said Cathedral City councilmember Nancy Ross.

She estimates 60 of her neighbors’ homes were flooded, causing $3 million to $5 million in damage.

“It was quite a catastrophe yesterday,” she said.

It’s why Jeff’s work is especially needed.

“Water that came off the ground, they call it Category 3, is contaminated. So, between the bacteria and the warm temperature, you’ll have a lot of bacteria and a lot of mold growing very quickly,” he said.

But neighbors are also relying on each other.