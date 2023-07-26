Parts of San Diego County under excessive heat warning

Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, could see triple digit heat before the end of the week.

SAN DIEGO — An excessive heat warning and heat advisory were in effect for parts of San Diego County Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach as high as 118 in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday in the deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning where highs are expected to reach 118 degrees.

In the valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures are expected to reach 101 degrees.

CBS 8 spoke to construction workers working on a project in Banker's Hill.

"It's pretty hot out here," said Alberto Parkman. "Stay hydrated, drink a lot of water, wear sun protection, sunscreen."

"We take three 15-minute breaks on top of our lunch break," he added. "[We] try to stay in the shade."

The coast will be the only place to find relief from the heat with highs predicted in the 70s.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,'' NWS forecasters warned. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.''